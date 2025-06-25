Damson Idris shifts gears with F1, races into Hollywood’s big league

Filming F1 at real Formula One tracks around the world came with its share of adrenaline and pressure, but Idris embraced it fully right down to learning to drive race cars at 180 mph. In a recent interview, he admitted that being surrounded by Formula One legends and a Hollywood icon like Pitt made him realize just how far he’s come. But even in those high-profile moments, fans still shouted “Franklin Saint!”—a reminder of his unforgettable TV legacy.

Who is F1 star Damson Idris?

Idris made waves at this year’s Met Gala too, arriving in a full racing suit from F1’s fictional team, APXGP, complete with a Swarovski crystal helmet. The fashion stunt made headlines, but the actor is focused on substance over spectacle. He recalls being so deeply drawn to the F1 script that he wrote director Joseph Kosinski a letter, declaring the role was made for him.

“When I finally got behind the wheel, I knew—this movie is mine,” he said. Outside of F1, Idris continues to chase challenging, character-driven roles. He just wrapped Children of Blood and Bone with an A-list cast including Viola Davis and Idris Elba, his mentor. He’s also set to play Miles Davis in Miles & Juliette and recently launched a fine jewelry brand, Didris, in honor of his mother. Through his production company, he’s working to create space for new talent.