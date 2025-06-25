Sana Khan bids farewell to her mother Saeeda after prolonged illness

Sana Khan took to social media on Tuesday to share the news of her mother Saeeda Khan’s passing. The 36-year-old, best known for her appearances in Bigg Boss 6, Salman Khan’s Jai Ho, and the web series Special OPS, revealed that her mother had been battling a prolonged health condition.

In a somber Instagram Story, Sana wrote: “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. My beloved mother Mrs Saeeda has returned to Allah after struggling with a bad health condition.” The post did not disclose specific details about the nature of the illness or her mother’s age. However, Sana did mention that the Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayer) would be held at Oshiwara Qabrastan in Mumbai on Tuesday night, following the Isha prayer at 9:45 PM. She concluded her post by urging followers to pray for her late mother’s soul, adding, “Your prayers for my mother will be helpful.”