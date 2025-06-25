Zohran Mamdani, Mira Nair’s son, wins a nomination for New York City mayor

Zohran Mamdani has never been one to follow the script. The 33-year-old lawmaker son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and scholar Mahmood Mamdani has carved his own unlikely path—from music and community organising to now being the Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City. If elected this November, Zohran would not only become the city’s first Muslim mayor, but also one of the youngest and most ideologically progressive to hold the post.

Born in Kampala, raised in Manhattan, and shaped by the city’s cultural melting pot, Zohran’s journey into politics didn’t start with legacy or money—but with organising on the ground. His early career saw him working as a foreclosure prevention counsellor and as a tenant rights advocate. In 2020, he stunned many by winning a seat in the New York State Assembly, unseating a six-term incumbent in Queens.

Known for his sharp intellect, calm conviction, and grassroots charisma, Zohran quickly emerged as a voice for the city’s working class, immigrants, and young voters. His mayoral campaign leaned hard into progressive priorities: rent freezes, free public bus services, and publicly-owned grocery stores. More than policy, though, it was his tone—hopeful, unpolished, and direct—that struck a chord with New Yorkers burnt out by political theatrics.