Jasbir Jassi and Rakhi Sawant share support for Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaar Ji 3 backlash
Amid mounting criticism of Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 for casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, several Indian celebrities have stepped forward in his defence. The film, which is no longer releasing in India due to political sensitivities, continues to spark online outrage—prompting voices from within the industry to question what they see as selective outrage.
Jasbir Jassi questions hypocrisy while Rakhi Sawant showers love on Hania Aamir’s Bollywood debut with Sardaarji 3
Singer Jasbir Jassi, never one to mince words, called out the “double standards” at play. “Why this hypocrisy?” he asked, pointing out that the Indian film industry has long borrowed — and often blatantly lifted — music from Pakistan. “If Pakistani actors are to be boycotted, then we must also take a hard look at our playlists. Most of our hit songs have been inspired by or outright copied from their music,” he said in a strongly worded statement. “You can’t protest Hania Aamir while vibing to songs originally sung or composed by Pakistani artists.”
Meanwhile, reality TV star Rakhi Sawant struck a more celebratory tone. Taking to Instagram, Rakhi posted clips from Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Hania Aamir and called the young actress “my sweetheart.” She congratulated Hania on her Bollywood debut and praised Diljit for casting her, urging her fans to support the film.
“Everyone should watch Sardaar Ji 3, Hania is doing so well,” Rakhi wrote, adding, “She’s my favourite!” The film has become a flashpoint in an ongoing debate over cultural exchange between India and Pakistan, especially following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Organisations like the FWICE and AICWA have condemned the casting choice and called for a boycott of Diljit’s future projects in India.
Diljit, however, clarified in an interview that the film was shot in February, well before the current wave of geopolitical tension. “At that time, everything was calm. The film was made in good faith,” he explained. “Given the situation now, the producers have decided to release it overseas instead.” Sardaar Ji 3, directed by Amar Hundal, is set for an international release on 27 June.
