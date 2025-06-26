Jasbir Jassi and Rakhi Sawant share support for Diljit Dosanjh amid Sardaar Ji 3 backlash

Meanwhile, reality TV star Rakhi Sawant struck a more celebratory tone. Taking to Instagram, Rakhi posted clips from Sardaar Ji 3 featuring Hania Aamir and called the young actress “my sweetheart.” She congratulated Hania on her Bollywood debut and praised Diljit for casting her, urging her fans to support the film.

“Everyone should watch Sardaar Ji 3, Hania is doing so well,” Rakhi wrote, adding, “She’s my favourite!” The film has become a flashpoint in an ongoing debate over cultural exchange between India and Pakistan, especially following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Organisations like the FWICE and AICWA have condemned the casting choice and called for a boycott of Diljit’s future projects in India.

Diljit, however, clarified in an interview that the film was shot in February, well before the current wave of geopolitical tension. “At that time, everything was calm. The film was made in good faith,” he explained. “Given the situation now, the producers have decided to release it overseas instead.” Sardaar Ji 3, directed by Amar Hundal, is set for an international release on 27 June.