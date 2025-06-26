Kangana Ranaut slams Mira Nair’s NYC politician son Zohran Mamdani for ‘anti-Hindu’ views

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, on Thursday, criticised Zohran Mamdani, the son of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and a contender for the New York Mayor’s post, for his anti–Hindu and pro–Pakistani views.

Kangana Ranaut opens up on Zohran Mamdani

In a message on the social media platform X, the National Award–winning actress expressed shock over Zohran’s hateful views about India. “He sounds more Pakistani than Indian,” wrote Kangana.

The Mandi MP also pointed to ‘Bharat raised’ Mira Nair’s marriage to celebrated author Mehmood Mamdani (of Gujarati origin), and wondered why their 32–year–old Muslim son appeared “ready to wipe out Hinduism”.

On a sarcastic note, the BJP MP wrote, “On a different note met Mira ji on couple of occasions congratulations to the parents.” Kangana’s message began with the introduction of Ugandan–born Indian American’s mother.

“His mother is Mira Nair, one of our best filmmakers, Padmashri, a beloved and celebrated daughter born and raised in great Bharat based in New York, she married Mehmood Mamdani (Gujarati origin) a celebrated author, and obviously son is named Zohran, he sounds more Pakistani than Indian.”