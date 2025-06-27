Ayushmann Khurrana, Kamal Haasan invited to be part of Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Indian actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kamal Haasan joins names such as Ariana Grande and Jeremy Strong at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Kamal Haasan invited to the Oscars

Ayushmann and Kamal along with names such as Naomi Ackie, Gillian Anderson, Branford Marsalis, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Graham, Jodie Comer and Jason Momoa are among 534 individuals who were invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on June 26.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said,“We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy. Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community.”

Ayushmann won the second season of the reality television show MTV Roadies in 2004. He made his film debut with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor in 2012. He was then seen in the 2015 hit film Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

He was then seen in films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Article 15 and the Dream Girl franchise.

Actor, producer Kamal Haasan's name figured in the list under the section actors. The Academy listed his films Vikram and Nayakan next to his name. Kamal Haasan is the second Indian actor to have so far received an invite from the Academy until now. The first actor to have received an invite was actor Suriya, who received it in the year 2022.

In a statement, the Academy pointed out that its membership process for its 19 branches and one membership classification was conducted by sponsorship and not by application.

"Except for Associates, candidates must be sponsored by two Academy members from the branch or category to which the candidate seeks admission. In addition, Academy Award nominees are automatically considered for membership in the year in which they are nominated and do not require sponsors," it said.

Membership selection, the Academy claimed, was based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority.

It pointed out that of the 2025 invited class, 41 percent were women, 45 percent belonged to underrepresented communities, and 55 percent were from 60 countries and territories outside the United States.

"There are 91 Oscar nominees, including 26 winners, and three Scientific and Technical Award winners among the invitees," it said.