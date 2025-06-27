F1: The movie sparks mixed reviews on release

F1: The Movie has finally hit theatres on June 27, and reactions are pouring in—with many viewers praising its high-octane energy and immersive racing sequences. The film delivers on speed, thrill, and the adrenaline rush that Formula 1 fans crave.

From race tracks to movie screens, bringing Formula 1 to cinemas!

Starring Brad Pitt as veteran driver Sonny Hayes, the story introduces a fictional 11th team, Apex Grand Prix, which was seamlessly integrated into the real F1 paddock during the 2023 and 2024 seasons to capture authentic on-track footage.

As per a news report, the movie projects a domestic box office of $50 to $60 million, though broader estimates range from $35 million to $60 million. Internationally, the film is targeting over $75 million across 77 markets, driven by Formula 1’s massive global fanbase.

The film’s portrayal of female characters has drawn criticism, with many viewers noting that they are largely depicted as lovestruck or sidelined, with only fleeting moments of professional significance. Characters of color are also underdeveloped, with limited depth or narrative focus. Joshua Pearce played by Damson Idris lacks consistency, shifting from a fiery rookie to a forgettable supporting role, while his manager Cash played by Samson Kayo feels out of place as a mostly comic relief figure.

No film can fully replicate the intensity and precision of being a Formula 1 driver, but with Joseph Kosinski’s direction and Brad’s committed performance, this film may be the closest most movie-goers will ever come to experiencing the speed, pressure, and adrenaline of life on the grid.

Plot of F1

The story follows Sonny, a veteran driver who joins the fictional Apex Grand Prix team. Over the course of half a season, he mentors rising star Joshua and develops a strained relationship with the team’s technical director, Kate McKenna played by Kerry Condon. When Sonny offers crucial advice ahead of the Monza Grand Prix, Joshua ignores it — leading to a dramatic ending of the story.