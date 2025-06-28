Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in unseen pictures from at Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s private wedding ceremony in Hyderabad was all heart—but it was Sobhita Dhulipala’s effortless elegance that fashion watchers couldn’t stop talking about. Dressed in understated grace, the actor was seen sharing intimate, joyful moments with the bride and groom, adding an extra dash of warmth to the star-studded affair.
The wedding, held on 6 June, was a close-knit celebration attended by the couple’s closest family and friends. Unseen photographs, recently shared by a photographer on Instagram, offer a candid look into the serene yet starry festivities. From stolen laughs to ceremonial snapshots, each image carries the energy of a well-kept family affair that felt personal, not performative.
One standout series features Sobhita holding Zainab’s hair as Akhil ties the mangalsutra, another frame shows her sharing a heartfelt laugh with the bride, hand in hand. Perhaps the most viral moment? A quiet click of her resting her chin on husband Naga Chaitanya’s shoulder—a rare, public moment of tenderness between the two. While much of the wedding was wrapped in privacy, these glimpses offer a peek into the mood: relaxed, genuine and full of familial warmth. Akhil’s parents, Nagarjuna and Amala, radiated joy as they blessed the union. The family’s beloved dog, Drogo, even made an adorable cameo, receiving a kiss from Amala. Zainab, an artist and entrepreneur, walked to the mandap flanked by close friends, including SS Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya. The guest list also included heavyweights like Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Rajamouli himself.
The wedding was simple, elegant and deeply personal. With candid moments and impeccable style, Sobhita Dhulipala proved once again that she doesn’t just show up—she sets the tone.
