Sobhita Dhulipala stuns in unseen pictures from at Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding

One standout series features Sobhita holding Zainab’s hair as Akhil ties the mangalsutra, another frame shows her sharing a heartfelt laugh with the bride, hand in hand. Perhaps the most viral moment? A quiet click of her resting her chin on husband Naga Chaitanya’s shoulder—a rare, public moment of tenderness between the two. While much of the wedding was wrapped in privacy, these glimpses offer a peek into the mood: relaxed, genuine and full of familial warmth. Akhil’s parents, Nagarjuna and Amala, radiated joy as they blessed the union. The family’s beloved dog, Drogo, even made an adorable cameo, receiving a kiss from Amala. Zainab, an artist and entrepreneur, walked to the mandap flanked by close friends, including SS Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya. The guest list also included heavyweights like Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Rajamouli himself.

The wedding was simple, elegant and deeply personal. With candid moments and impeccable style, Sobhita Dhulipala proved once again that she doesn’t just show up—she sets the tone.