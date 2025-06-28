Tracing Shefali Jariwala's net worth, fight with epilepsy and more

Shefali Jariwala, fondly remembered for her breakout role in the iconic 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, passed away on June 27, 2025, at the age of 42. Her sudden death, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest, left fans and the entertainment industry in shock. While tributes continue to pour in, many have turned their attention to her life beyond the screen.

She built her career and public influence while quietly battling health challenges like epilepsy and mental health issues

Behind the glitz and fame lay a personal battle Shefali kept private for years: she had been living with epilepsy for years.

In a 2021 interview, she said, “I had an epilepsy seizure at the age of 15. I remember at that time I was under tremendous pressure to do well in my studies. Stress and anxiety can lead to seizures. It’s interrelated, you could get a seizure due to depression and vice versa.”

According to several media reports, Shefali’s estimated net worth was around $1 million, or approximately ₹7.5 crore. This figure, though unconfirmed officially, has been widely cited across major entertainment and business publications.

Her earnings came from a combination of music videos, film appearances, reality television shows, and brand endorsements, making her one of the most enduring faces from the early 2000s music video boom.