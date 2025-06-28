Who is Sheikha Moza of Qatar and what makes her so influential?

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser is one of the most influential figures in the Arab world, known not just for her refined style and presence, but for the sweeping social and educational reforms she has championed across Qatar and beyond. Often likened to Jackie Kennedy for her poise and elegance, and to Carrie Bradshaw for her fashion-forward public image, Sheikha Moza is a rare example of glamour and gravitas coming together in global leadership.

Her childhood was marked by turbulence

Born to Nasser bin Abdullah Al-Missned, an opposition activist, in 1959, she had to spend much of her childhood in exile in Kuwait due to her father’s political stance. Her estimated net worth is over $15 billion.

Sheikha Moza holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Qatar University and a Master of Arts in Public Policy in Islam from Hamad bin Khalifa University’s Faculty of Islamic Studies.

Sheikh Moza is recognised for her distinct sense of fashion

Sheikha Moza is widely celebrated for her impeccable fashion sense, often seen in custom couture from luxury houses such as Chanel, Valentino, and Hermès. Her signature turbans and modest yet elegant wardrobe have become symbols of refined Arab fashion. She has been featured multiple times on Vanity Fair’s International Best-Dressed List, earning global recognition for her distinctive style.

Beyond aesthetics, Sheikha Moza uses fashion as a strategic tool for cultural diplomacy. She is also a staunch supporter of local talent, actively promoting Qatari designers on international platforms.

Her global influence is massive

Often described as “the actual ruler of Qatar,” Sheikha Moza holds substantial influence in the country’s political and social direction. Her engagement in global policy forums reflects her commitment to shaping international discourse, particularly on education and development.

She has explicitly stated that she is not a feminist, even though she focuses on improving access to education and opportunities for all, regardless of gender.

She has been a vocal advocate on humanitarian issues, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, using her platform to highlight the plight of Palestinian children and other vulnerable communities. With a strong social media presence, Sheikha Moza amplifies her advocacy work and positions Qatar as a key player in global humanitarian efforts.

She chairs the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development

Established in 1995, the foundation has become a cornerstone of Qatar’s transformation into a knowledge economy. Its flagship project, Education City, is a hub for world-class academic institutions and research centers, housing branch campuses of leading international universities.