Did anti-ageing pills trigger Shefali Jariwala’s fatal cardiac arrest?

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala, best remembered for her cult-favourite appearance in the early-2000s hit Kaanta Laga, tragically passed away in Mumbai late Friday night. She was 42. The news has sent shockwaves across the entertainment and fashion industry, not only for its suddenness but also for the emerging speculation surrounding the cause.
Shefali was reportedly rushed to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital in Andheri by her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, after she collapsed at home. Doctors declared her dead on arrival. The exact cause of death remains unconfirmed, and Mumbai Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The autopsy has been completed, but the official medical opinion has been “reserved” for now.
What’s fuelling the conversation is the potential link between her death and a reported anti-ageing treatment. According to sources cited in preliminary police findings, Shefali had been undergoing a beauty regimen involving Vitamin C and Glutathione, a compound widely used for skin-lightening and detoxification.
On the day of her death, she had reportedly fasted for a religious puja and later took her usual supplements, followed by an anti-ageing injection. Her blood pressure is believed to have dropped suddenly that night, leading to shivering and, ultimately, cardiac arrest.
The incident raises urgent questions about the risks of unregulated aesthetic treatments and their use without medical supervision, especially on an empty stomach or during fasting.
Forensic teams have collected medications and supplements from her home, and multiple statements have been recorded as part of the investigation. While the final medical report is awaited, the tragedy casts a spotlight on the hidden dangers of beauty-enhancing therapies in an industry that often promotes eternal youth as currency.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.