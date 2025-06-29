Ed Sheeran joins Olivia Rodrigo for a surprise Hyde Park duet, fans go wild

In a moment that no one saw coming but everyone will remember, Olivia Rodrigo brought Ed Sheeran onstage for a surprise acoustic duet during her British Summer Time (BST) concert at Hyde Park on Friday, June 27. The crowd erupted as the two Grammy-winning artists strummed their guitars and harmonised on Sheeran’s 2011 breakout track, The A Team.

Ed Sheeran and Olivia Rodrigo serve a surprise set in London

Olivia, who is currently on tour and gearing up for her Glastonbury set, welcomed Ed mid-show — an emotional full-circle moment for both artists and fans. Clad in effortless stage style, Olivia introduced Ed to thunderous applause, and the two delivered a stripped-down, heart-tugging version of the hit that first launched Ed’s career into the stratosphere.

On Instagram, Sheeran later shared a clip of the performance, calling himself a “proper fan” of Olivia since her debut single Drivers License hit airwaves in 2021. “Both albums are no skips for me,” he added, referencing Sour and Guts, which have earned Rodrigo critical acclaim and a loyal Gen Z following.