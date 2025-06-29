Ed Sheeran joins Olivia Rodrigo for a surprise Hyde Park duet, fans go wild
In a moment that no one saw coming but everyone will remember, Olivia Rodrigo brought Ed Sheeran onstage for a surprise acoustic duet during her British Summer Time (BST) concert at Hyde Park on Friday, June 27. The crowd erupted as the two Grammy-winning artists strummed their guitars and harmonised on Sheeran’s 2011 breakout track, The A Team.
Olivia, who is currently on tour and gearing up for her Glastonbury set, welcomed Ed mid-show — an emotional full-circle moment for both artists and fans. Clad in effortless stage style, Olivia introduced Ed to thunderous applause, and the two delivered a stripped-down, heart-tugging version of the hit that first launched Ed’s career into the stratosphere.
On Instagram, Sheeran later shared a clip of the performance, calling himself a “proper fan” of Olivia since her debut single Drivers License hit airwaves in 2021. “Both albums are no skips for me,” he added, referencing Sour and Guts, which have earned Rodrigo critical acclaim and a loyal Gen Z following.
The pair’s friendship reportedly began at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2022, where they were seated next to each other — Olivia with her mum, Ed with his dad. Their BST duet was born out of a last-minute message from the singer, asking Ed to join her onstage.
“That song turns 15 this year,” he wrote of The A Team, “and to still be playing it to new fans with one of the brightest stars of the next generation is an honour.” The love-in didn’t stop there. A day later, Ed dropped a surprise TikTok treat for fans — a dreamy mashup of Rodrigo’s Happier and his own wedding anthem Perfect. It’s yet another reminder of how two artists from different eras can beautifully blur the lines between their distinct emotional soundscapes.
Olivia responded on Instagram with her own praise, calling Ed “the best ever” and adding, “last night was a blast.” Among the crowd on Friday was fellow pop darling Sabrina Carpenter, who was spotted smiling from a balcony — a little Easter egg for fans eagerly watching the overlapping pop universe unfold in real-time.
