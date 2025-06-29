Rashmika Mandanna's luxury cars and homes: Breaking down the assets she owns

Rashmika Mandanna, one of India’s fastest-rising stars across Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi cinema, isn’t just capturing hearts on screen—she’s building a serious real estate empire while doing it. With an estimated net worth of Rs 66 crore, the Pushpa star has made smart investments in some of the country’s most sought-after locations, from the serene hills of Coorg to the bustling heart of Mumbai.

How many houses does Rashmika Mandanna own?

At the heart of her portfolio is a sprawling bungalow in Bangalore, reportedly worth Rs 8 crore. Designed with earthy tones, wooden interiors, and a lush garden, the home exudes understated elegance. The space offers a tranquil escape from the city’s chaos and often features in Rashmika’s social media updates, giving fans a peek into her off-screen world. Think soft lighting, tasteful decor, and just enough grandeur to keep it aspirational.

Like most of Bollywood’s elite, Rashmika also owns a plush apartment in Mumbai, putting her in the middle of the action. Details remain private, but it’s safe to assume this home matches her sophisticated taste—sleek, modern, and high on comfort.