S J Suryah returns to direction with new film 'Killer'

Announcing the project on Friday through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the 56-year-old filmmaker described Killer as his “dream project.” The post was full of enthusiasm, with Suryah writing:

"Hi folks, Ur Director S.J.Suryah is bk with His Dream project titled, Yah U know it #KILLER feeling blessed and happy to collaborate with the most prestigious @GokulamMovies Gokulam Gopalan sir need Ur love and support as always love U all SJS."

This marks his return to direction after nearly a decade. His last directorial venture was Isai, which released in 2015. A Tamil-language musical thriller, Isai featured Suryah in the lead role alongside Sulagna Panigrahi and Gibran Osman. Not only did he direct and act in the film, but he also composed its music, showcasing his multi-talented creative abilities.