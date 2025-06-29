S J Suryah returns to direction with new film 'Killer'

After a ten-year hiatus from the director's chair, acclaimed filmmaker S J Suryah is all set to make his directorial comeback with his upcoming film Killer. Known for delivering memorable hits like Kushi (2000), New (2004), and Anbe Aaruyire (2005), Suryah carved a unique space for himself in Tamil cinema with his distinctive storytelling and flair for dramatic narratives.
Announcing the project on Friday through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the 56-year-old filmmaker described Killer as his “dream project.” The post was full of enthusiasm, with Suryah writing:
"Hi folks, Ur Director S.J.Suryah is bk with His Dream project titled, Yah U know it #KILLER feeling blessed and happy to collaborate with the most prestigious @GokulamMovies Gokulam Gopalan sir need Ur love and support as always love U all SJS."
This marks his return to direction after nearly a decade. His last directorial venture was Isai, which released in 2015. A Tamil-language musical thriller, Isai featured Suryah in the lead role alongside Sulagna Panigrahi and Gibran Osman. Not only did he direct and act in the film, but he also composed its music, showcasing his multi-talented creative abilities.
With Killer, Suryah is teaming up with the well-known production house Sree Gokulam Movies, headed by Gokulam Gopalan. The collaboration has already sparked excitement among fans and industry insiders alike, with many eager to see what Suryah brings to the table this time. As anticipation builds around Killer, S J Suryah’s return to direction is being welcomed as a long-awaited and thrilling moment in Tamil cinema. Fans can expect a bold vision from a filmmaker known for pushing boundaries and delivering emotionally charged stories.