Urvashi Rautela’s nutritionist shares the star's diet; poha, upma and more

It's no secret that Urvashi Rautela is quite committed to wellness and clean eating. Urvashi Rautela’s nutritionist, Shweta Shah, recently opened up about her diet and her favourites.

According to Shah, “Unki diet bohot simple hai. She is a very simple eater. She doesn’t eat much. Bohot kam khaati hai woh. But her diet is such that we give her three meals a day. She never skips breakfast. Unko breakfast ke bagair chalta nahi bilkul bhi, toh humein dena hi padta hai,” Shah broke down on an episode of The Mumta Podcast.

What is Urvashi Rautela's diet and what does she eat?

Shah shared that Rautela typically starts her day with a breakfast of poha or upma. Her lunch usually consists of roti and sabzi. “She likes to stick to roti and sabzi, and she has a favourite juice, without which…” Shah said, noting that Rautela’s top juice choice is mint and coriander.

She usually skips evening snacks, but Shah recommends an early dinner. “I’m not saying she does intermittent fasting, but an early dinner between 6 and 7 o’clock. For dinner, sometimes we give her paratha or paneer, rolls or chillas, just simple food,” she added.