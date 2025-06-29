William Shatner’s stunning 50-pound weight loss at 94 has fans doing a double take

William’s new silhouette has medical professionals applauding. While not directly involved in his care, renowned health expert Dr Gabe Mirkin noted that shedding visceral fat at this age can dramatically lower risks of diabetes, heart disease, and even cancer. Dr Gabe added that the noticeable reduction in abdominal girth could potentially extend William’s life expectancy—proving it’s never too late to turn the tide on health.

What’s behind the change? William credits staying active with his grandchildren and indulging in family holidays packed with skiing and snorkelling. In a recent interview, he explained that keeping pace with his family was a key motivator behind his weight loss journey. Throw in restful sleep and a lifelong avoidance of smoking—two pillars he’s long championed—and the picture becomes clear: this is a lifestyle pivot, not a publicity stunt.

Airport sightings have only fuelled the intrigue. When William arrived at JFK recently, fans were taken aback by how effortlessly he moved—quite the contrast to 2017, when laboured breathing led to a wheelchair ride through the terminal. That moment, insiders suggest, was a wake-up call.

Now, with a leaner frame and renewed vigour, speculation is mounting. Could this transformation be a lead-up to a final Star Trek appearance? Or is it simply a personal renaissance in his golden years?