Beyonce, Jay-Z dominate Paris as celebrity drives fashion’s biggest trend

Star power eclipsed fabric and form, transforming the runways of Paris Fashion Week into arenas where A-list icons, K-pop idols, and digital megastars didn't just attend — they became the main event.

As the week wraps up Sunday, it's clear: the world is watching not for what's worn, but for who's wearing it.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z didn't just attend Louis Vuitton's blockbuster show — they became the story. As they swept into the Pompidou Centre, the entire mood shifted. Cameras flashed. Phones shot skyward. Even before the first look hit the runway, images of the couple rocketed around the globe.

The scene encapsulated a truth that every major brand — from Louis Vuitton to Dior, Hermès to Saint Laurent — now understands: The real front row isn't in Paris, but on Instagram, TikTok and Weibo. And nothing sells quite like a star.

Beyoncé's head-to-toe denim look — a custom Louis Vuitton creation by Pharrell Williams — sparked headlines worldwide and instantly set the tone for the season. Her ensemble, complete with a cowboy hat and Western belt, became one of the most shared images of fashion week, underlining just how quickly a star's wardrobe can ignite trends far beyond the runway.