Lauren Sánchez sets new standards for engagement rings with 45-carat stunner

When Lauren Sánchez stepped out for her Venice wedding to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, all eyes were meant to be on her couture wardrobe. But let’s be honest—no one could look past that rock. Sitting pretty on Lauren’s left hand was a jaw-dropping 45-carat oval-cut diamond engagement ring that shimmered with the kind of brilliance usually reserved for celestial bodies.
Designed by celebrity-favourite jeweller Lorraine Schwartz, the stone is estimated to be an internally flawless D-colour diamond—basically the Rolls Royce of rocks. Experts, including those from the Natural Diamond Council, estimate its value at around $4 million, thanks to its exceptional clarity, rare colour and sheer size. Set in a discreet platinum band with pavé-set diamonds and a double hidden halo, the ring is a quiet spectacle—if a 45-carat diamond can ever be called ‘quiet’.
Before this glittering oval took centre stage, Lauren sported another showstopper: a 20-30 carat natural pink diamond ring, rumoured also to be a Schwartz creation. Pink diamonds are among the rarest in the world, most famously sourced from a single mine in Western Australia. With its rarity, blush hue, and impressive carat weight, the original ring is valued between $4 to $5 million. Though no longer her engagement ring, Lauren hasn’t retired it—it now lives glamorously on her right hand.
Together, the two rings mark a new era of bridal jewellery—where bigger is better and colour isn’t just a trend, but a power statement. The rise of custom, high-impact engagement rings has celebrities and socialites chasing not just diamonds, but distinctiveness. While Lauren’s wedding may be over, her influence on bridal trends is only just beginning. Her jewels—equal parts bold and bespoke—are already making waves in the luxury market. And if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s this: when your fiancé is Jeff Bezos, the sky isn’t the limit. The limit doesn’t exist.
