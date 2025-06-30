Lauren Sánchez sets new standards for engagement rings with 45-carat stunner

Before this glittering oval took centre stage, Lauren sported another showstopper: a 20-30 carat natural pink diamond ring, rumoured also to be a Schwartz creation. Pink diamonds are among the rarest in the world, most famously sourced from a single mine in Western Australia. With its rarity, blush hue, and impressive carat weight, the original ring is valued between $4 to $5 million. Though no longer her engagement ring, Lauren hasn’t retired it—it now lives glamorously on her right hand.

Together, the two rings mark a new era of bridal jewellery—where bigger is better and colour isn’t just a trend, but a power statement. The rise of custom, high-impact engagement rings has celebrities and socialites chasing not just diamonds, but distinctiveness. While Lauren’s wedding may be over, her influence on bridal trends is only just beginning. Her jewels—equal parts bold and bespoke—are already making waves in the luxury market. And if there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s this: when your fiancé is Jeff Bezos, the sky isn’t the limit. The limit doesn’t exist.