Natasha Poonawalla hangs out with Leonardo DiCaprio's GF Vittoria Ceretti at Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez's wedding

It’s not every day that an Instagram carousel doubles as a stealth celebrity sighting but thanks to the Jeff Bezos wedding, several celebrities descended in Venice for a few days and directly onto our Instagram feeds. Natasha Poonawalla who was a guest at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding, recently shared several albums from the event.
The Indian philanthropist and fashion heavyweight was recently spotted enjoying a breezy boat ride with Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti also known as Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, amid the pre-wedding festivities of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice.
The buzz was only amplified when Natasha herself posted a sun-soaked photo of Vittoria aboard a boat, subtly confirming their day out. Though the picture was tagged from Venice, internet sleuths quickly noted that the post landed just as the wedding party moved across Europe, making it a likely sneak peek from the luxury yacht circuits surrounding the Bezos-Sánchez nuptials.
Natasha, who is no stranger to rubbing shoulders with the international elite, looked effortlessly glamorous as always, while Vittoria leaned into a minimal chic look. The image shows the model mid-laugh, soaking in the sun with the sparkling water and city skyline behind her. Captioned with a poetic ode to Venice—“She’s welcoming, she’s special… She’s Venice”—the post leaves enough ambiguity to keep followers guessing.
The Bezos-Sánchez nuptials, which wrapped up in Venice over the weekend, reportedly involved a series of lavish events at historic venues, waterfront estates, and private yachts—each more extravagant than the last. Guests were flown in from across the globe, and the dress code was, unsurprisingly, pure glamour.
For Natasha, it was yet another moment of seamless diplomacy between fashion, business, and culture. And for those watching from the sidelines? A reminder that when the world’s richest man gets married, even the boat rides are headline-worthy.
