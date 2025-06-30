Natasha Poonawalla hangs out with Leonardo DiCaprio's GF Vittoria Ceretti at Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez's wedding

It’s not every day that an Instagram carousel doubles as a stealth celebrity sighting but thanks to the Jeff Bezos wedding, several celebrities descended in Venice for a few days and directly onto our Instagram feeds. Natasha Poonawalla who was a guest at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding, recently shared several albums from the event.

Natasha Poonawalla sails into yet another high-society moment with Vittoria Ceretti, Leo’s rumoured girlfriend

The Indian philanthropist and fashion heavyweight was recently spotted enjoying a breezy boat ride with Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti also known as Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend, amid the pre-wedding festivities of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice.

The buzz was only amplified when Natasha herself posted a sun-soaked photo of Vittoria aboard a boat, subtly confirming their day out. Though the picture was tagged from Venice, internet sleuths quickly noted that the post landed just as the wedding party moved across Europe, making it a likely sneak peek from the luxury yacht circuits surrounding the Bezos-Sánchez nuptials.