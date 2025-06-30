Taking on a complex role in Detective Sherdil, Arjun Tanwar makes a memorable screen debut

Arjun Tanwar has always envisioned himself as a complete performer — a rare blend of actor, singer, and dancer. “I’ve believed I’m the full package, I can act, I can dance, and now, I’m discovering I can sing professionally too,” he says. With his debut in Detective Sherdil, Arjun steps confidently into the spotlight, proving himself.

In the film, he plays Purvak, a deaf and mute character which is a role typically entrusted to seasoned actors later in their careers.

“Look at Ranbir Kapoor; he did Barfi years after his debut. But for me, it happened right away. Nobody bets on a newcomer for something this demanding. That’s exactly what drew me to it,” Arjun shares.

Working alongside established actors like Diljit Dosanjh, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah, Arjun found himself learning as much off-camera as on. “They’ve mastered the switch-on, switch-off technique, but I couldn’t do that. I was living in Purvak’s skin the entire time,” he shares. One of his biggest takeaways came from Boman Irani, who told him, ‘Don’t hold onto your prep too tightly. Leave room for magic.’ It was the advice that changed Arjun’s entire approach to acting.

Long before formal rehearsals began, Arjun had already immersed himself in the world of the deaf and mute. He spent weeks watching documentaries, studying how people communicate without words, how they perceive life, and how the world treats them. “I didn’t wait for anyone to start teaching me. I was already learning British, Indian, and American sign languages on my own,” he recalls.

For this particular role, Arjun found his deepest inspiration in Riz Ahmed’s performance in Sound of Metal. Watching Riz’s portrayal of a character’s deafness left a lasting impression on him. His biggest learning from the performance was that in art, there is no absolute perfection. “Art is so subjective, you can only aim to portray your version of the truth,” he says. Over time, embodying Purvak became less about technical precision and more about conveying the emotional honesty of the character.

Looking ahead, Arjun is gearing up for Party Animals, where he plays his first full-fledged lead role. “And someday, I will be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali hero. I just have to keep dreaming big — and working towards it,” he concludes.

Detective Sherdil is streaming on Zee5.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @ indulgexpress