Kartik Aaryan reflects on six years of ‘Luka Chuppi’

Six years after its release, the romantic comedy Luka Chuppi continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences. Actor Kartik Aaryan, who starred alongside Kriti Sanon in the film, recently marked the milestone with a heartfelt social media post.
What did Kartik Aaryan say about Luka Chupii?
Sharing a video compilation of moments from the film, Aaryan wrote, "6 years of #LukaChuppi One of My Fav Rom Com Movie and Music Album...Thank you for giving a special place to Guddu & Rashmi in your hearts and it was even more special as my first film shot in my hometown, Gwalior...Forever grateful for your love then and now!"
Released on March 1, 2019, Luka Chuppi follows the story of Vinod "Guddu" Shukla (played by Aaryan) and Rashmi Trivedi (played by Sanon). The film explores themes of love, tradition, and modern relationships, centering on a couple who experiment with a live-in relationship—only to find themselves caught in a series of misunderstandings when their families mistakenly assume they are married.
Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Jio Studios in collaboration with Maddock Films, Luka Chuppi was noted for its engaging storyline, humorous twists, and a soundtrack composed by Tanishk Bagchi. The film resonated with audiences and performed successfully at the box office.
Looking ahead, Kartik Aaryan is set to collaborate with Dharma Productions for the upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. This project, directed by Sameer Vidwans, is slated for a 2026 release and is produced by Karan Johar, along with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. The collaboration is particularly notable given the actor’s previous fallout with Karan Johar after the shelving of Dostana 2.