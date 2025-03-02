Oscars 2025: Exploring the net worth of Best Actor nominees

The biggest night in film is fast approaching, where the industry's greatest cinematic achievements are recognised. This year's Oscars feature big contenders like The Brutalist and Anora, who are both gunning for multiple awards. Meanwhile, the stars of the show, such as Adrien Brody and Timothee Chalamet, are vying for the coveted title of best actor.
Celebrities of this stature can unsurprisingly command millions of dollars in film contracts. Now, ahead of the 97th Academy Awards taking place on Sunday, 3 March, let’s take a look at the net worth of actors who are nominated in the Best Actor category.
Adrien Brody is nominated for The Brutalist. As of 2024, his net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. Brody has worked as a producer, enabling him to profit from projects beyond acting alone. Endorsements and brand partnerships also contribute to his income. Furthermore, Brody's investments in art and philanthropy hint at a well-rounded financial strategy.
Timothee is nominated for playing Bob Dylan in his biopic, A Complete Unknown. Timothée Chalamet's estimated net worth is around $25 million. Chalamet gained prominence for his roles in critically acclaimed films such as Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird, and Dune, which have not only showcased his impressive acting skills but have also positioned him as a leading figure in the industry. Primarily, his income is generated from acting roles in film and television. His notable performances have attracted significant box office success, earning him substantial salaries, which have reportedly ranged from $1 million for smaller films to upwards of $10 million for major productions like Dune.
Colman Domingo is nominated for Sing Sing; Domingo is an accomplished actor, director, and playwright, is known for his dynamic performances in theatre, film, and television. As of 2024, his net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. This wealth primarily stems from his diverse career in the entertainment industry, where he has created a significant impact with his multifaceted talents. Domingo's earning streams include his work in television series, films, and Broadway productions. He has gained widespread recognition for his roles in popular series such as Fear the Walking Dead and critically acclaimed films like Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
The Harry Potter star is nominated for The Conclave. The acclaimed British actor, director, and producer, has established himself as a versatile figure in the entertainment industry, which significantly contributes to his net worth. Besides film, Fiennes has made significant contributions to the theatre, appearing in numerous stage productions. His work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and other prestigious theatrical groups and has ventured into directing, with projects like Coriolanus and The Invisible Woman. His work in advertising and endorsements also contributes to his earnings.
Sebastian Stan's net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. The Romania-born actor, best known for his role as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has made quite a bit of money through the cinematic franchise. For Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier he reportedly earned over $500,000 per episode. He continues to be a part of several blockbuster Marvel movies and his diverse range of roles has made him quite wealthy.