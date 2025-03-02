Oscars 2025: Exploring the net worth of Best Actor nominees

The biggest night in film is fast approaching, where the industry's greatest cinematic achievements are recognised. This year's Oscars feature big contenders like The Brutalist and Anora, who are both gunning for multiple awards. Meanwhile, the stars of the show, such as Adrien Brody and Timothee Chalamet, are vying for the coveted title of best actor.

Celebrities of this stature can unsurprisingly command millions of dollars in film contracts. Now, ahead of the 97th Academy Awards taking place on Sunday, 3 March, let’s take a look at the net worth of actors who are nominated in the Best Actor category.

Adrien Brody

Adrien Brody is nominated for The Brutalist. As of 2024, his net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. Brody has worked as a producer, enabling him to profit from projects beyond acting alone. Endorsements and brand partnerships also contribute to his income. Furthermore, Brody's investments in art and philanthropy hint at a well-rounded financial strategy.