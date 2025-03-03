Breaking down Timothée Chalamet's buttery yellow Oscar suit

Timothée Chalamet knows how to keep the fashion world on its toes. After months of channeling Bob Dylan’s eccentric style on the red carpet, the A Complete Unknown star switched gears at the 97th Academy Awards, opting for a surprisingly understated yet striking monochromatic ensemble. Timothée made a bold case for pastel dominance in a custom butter-yellow leather suit by Givenchy.
What did Timothée Chalamet wear to the Oscars ?
Stepping onto the Oscars red carpet, Timothée’s choice was a departure from his recent rock-n-roll aesthetic—a look that might also double as a playful nod to BTS’ chart-topping hit, Butter. Fans were quick to flood social media with reactions, split between admiration for the risk-taking ensemble and curiosity about the inspiration behind it. Some speculated a subtle reference to Dylan’s Big Yellow Taxi era, adding another layer to the actor’s ongoing tribute to the icon.
The leather suit, with its sharp tailoring and creamy pastel hue, is a masterclass in balancing edge with elegance. The newly mustachioed star paired the ensemble with minimal accessories, letting the monochrome statement do the talking. Whether or not he takes home the Oscar tonight—potentially making history as the youngest Best Actor winner since Adrien Brody in 2003—Timothée has already won in the fashion stakes.
From sheer jumpsuits to embroidered blazers, the actor has proven time and again that red carpet fashion is his playground. And while this look may have been subtle by his standards, it was anything but forgettable.