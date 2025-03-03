Breaking down Timothée Chalamet's buttery yellow Oscar suit

What did Timothée Chalamet wear to the Oscars ?

Stepping onto the Oscars red carpet, Timothée’s choice was a departure from his recent rock-n-roll aesthetic—a look that might also double as a playful nod to BTS’ chart-topping hit, Butter. Fans were quick to flood social media with reactions, split between admiration for the risk-taking ensemble and curiosity about the inspiration behind it. Some speculated a subtle reference to Dylan’s Big Yellow Taxi era, adding another layer to the actor’s ongoing tribute to the icon.