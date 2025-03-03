Conan O’Brien’s Hindi greeting at Oscars 2025 goes viral, internet reacts

The 97th Academy Awards saw an unexpected and viral moment when first-time host Conan O'Brien greeted Indian viewers in Hindi. During his opening monologue at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the comedian paused to say, “Namaskar. Nashte ke saath Oscar kar rahe hai aap log,” meaning, “Greetings to the people of India, it's morning there, so I hope you're having breakfast with the Oscars.”
“Namaskar!”—Conan O'Brien surprises Indian fans with Hindi greeting at Oscars
The moment quickly gained traction on social media, with fans reacting to Conan’s attempt at Hindi. While some found it endearing, others called it an amusingly awkward surprise. His effort to connect with global audiences, especially in India, where the Oscars have a massive following, sparked conversations online.
Known for his signature wit, Conan’s monologue also took playful digs at Hollywood stars. He joked about Timothée Chalamet and Bob Dylan, saying Dylan “wanted to be here, but not that badly”. He even made bold remarks about Karla Sofía Gascón and the Catholic Church, ensuring his debut as Oscars host was anything but conventional. As clips of Conan’s Hindi greeting spread across the internet, the moment added an unexpected twist to the ceremony.
Whether fans loved it or cringed, the comedian’s attempt to connect with Indian audiences is undeniably becoming one of the most talked-about highlights of Oscars 2025.