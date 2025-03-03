Sebastian Stan brings his mom to Oscars 2025: A heartwarming red carpet moment

Sebastian Stan's historic first Oscar nomination was a family affair, with the actor taking his mother, Georgeta Orlovschi, as his date to the 97th Academy Awards. Their sweet appearance on the red carpet was a fan favourite of the night, taking social media by storm with their undeniable charm.
Sebastian Stan attends Oscars 2025 with his mother
Sebastian Stan, who was shortlisted for Best Actor for playing young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, related a moving anecdote about inviting his mother to the event.
“I have to. Because… one of the first trips before we moved to America, we actually rode on this tour bus in Los Angeles, and we drove by the Dolby Theater. I must have been like, I think 10 or something like that,” he said during an interview. “I’d love to relive that with her. I owe her a lot. And it'll be etched forever.” Orlovschi in an interview, expressed her pride for her son’s work ethic and ability, referring to him as ‘adorable.’
Red carpet revelations: A shaving dispute
Even amid the celebratory mood, a small motherly dispute emerged. Orlovschi, Stan reports, “was very upset I didn't shave tonight.” This playful moment provided a dash of down-to-earth humour to their red-carpet presence. In addition to his Best Actor nomination for The Apprentice, Sebastian Stan also toasted the nomination of A Different Man for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, adding to his banner year. The combination of his thespian skills and his endearing bond with his mother made Stan a show to remember at the Oscars.