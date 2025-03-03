Sebastian Stan brings his mom to Oscars 2025: A heartwarming red carpet moment

Sebastian Stan's historic first Oscar nomination was a family affair, with the actor taking his mother, Georgeta Orlovschi, as his date to the 97th Academy Awards. Their sweet appearance on the red carpet was a fan favourite of the night, taking social media by storm with their undeniable charm.

Sebastian Stan attends Oscars 2025 with his mother

Sebastian Stan, who was shortlisted for Best Actor for playing young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, related a moving anecdote about inviting his mother to the event.

“I have to. Because… one of the first trips before we moved to America, we actually rode on this tour bus in Los Angeles, and we drove by the Dolby Theater. I must have been like, I think 10 or something like that,” he said during an interview. “I’d love to relive that with her. I owe her a lot. And it'll be etched forever.” Orlovschi in an interview, expressed her pride for her son’s work ethic and ability, referring to him as ‘adorable.’