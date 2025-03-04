Mahira Sharma finally addresses dating rumours with cricketer Mohammed Siraj

Mahira Sharma has been in the news as rumours of her dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj have been circulating on social media. However, the actress admitted that much of the speculation surrounding her private life is unfounded. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Mahira admitted that most rumours about her dating life are untrue.
Mahira was asked about fans commenting that they are heartbroken about the news of her dating Mohammed Siraj. “Kisi ka kuch nahi hai. I'm not dating anyone,” Mahira said.
When the host asked her how she deals with such reports of link-ups as a public figure, Mahira responded, "Fans can connect you with anyone. We can't stop them. When I work, I am linked to them (co-stars) too. They make edits and all. But I don't give much importance to all this. If you like this, do it, but there is nothing like this."
Last month, it was reported that Mahira and Siraj are in a discreet relationship. The report indicated that they have been getting acquainted for several months. The dating rumours began when Siraj liked one of Mahira’s posts on Instagram, and the two started following each other on the platform.
Mahira's mother, Sania Sharma, dismissed the rumours in an interview. "What are you saying? People say anything. Now that my daughter is a celebrity, people will link her name with anyone, so should we believe them?" she had said.
Mahira Sharma began her career with a minor role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and subsequently appeared in various television shows, including Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya, and Bepanah Pyaar. However, she became widely popular after taking part in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 13.