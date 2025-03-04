Mahira Sharma finally addresses dating rumours with cricketer Mohammed Siraj

Is Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Tarak Mehta actor opens up

Mahira was asked about fans commenting that they are heartbroken about the news of her dating Mohammed Siraj. “Kisi ka kuch nahi hai. I'm not dating anyone,” Mahira said.

When the host asked her how she deals with such reports of link-ups as a public figure, Mahira responded, "Fans can connect you with anyone. We can't stop them. When I work, I am linked to them (co-stars) too. They make edits and all. But I don't give much importance to all this. If you like this, do it, but there is nothing like this."