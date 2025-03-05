Ilaiyaraaja calls Sivakarthikeyan’s gift a ‘pleasant surprise’ ahead of historic symphony performance in London

Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja expressed his delight after actor Sivakarthikeyan visited him in person to extend his best wishes ahead of Ilaiyaraaja’s debut western classical symphony performance. The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, also saw Sivakarthikeyan presenting Ilaiyaraaja with a beautiful musical instrument shaped like a peacock. Ilaiyaraaja was quick to share his joy on social media, calling the thoughtful gesture “a pleasant surprise.”

Why did Sivakarthikeyan visit Ilaiyaraja?

Sivakarthikeyan’s visit was in anticipation of Ilaiyaraaja’s first-ever western classical symphony, set to take place at the prestigious Eventim Apollo Theatre in London on March 8th.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Ilaiyaraaja shared his gratitude, saying, “Happy to receive @Siva_Kartikeyan's heartfelt wishes in person! And the well thought wonderful gift was a pleasant surprise!”