Ilaiyaraaja calls Sivakarthikeyan’s gift a ‘pleasant surprise’ ahead of historic symphony performance in London

Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja expressed his delight after actor Sivakarthikeyan visited him in person to extend his best wishes ahead of Ilaiyaraaja’s debut western classical symphony performance. The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, also saw Sivakarthikeyan presenting Ilaiyaraaja with a beautiful musical instrument shaped like a peacock. Ilaiyaraaja was quick to share his joy on social media, calling the thoughtful gesture “a pleasant surprise.”
Why did Sivakarthikeyan visit Ilaiyaraja?
Sivakarthikeyan’s visit was in anticipation of Ilaiyaraaja’s first-ever western classical symphony, set to take place at the prestigious Eventim Apollo Theatre in London on March 8th.
In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Ilaiyaraaja shared his gratitude, saying, “Happy to receive @Siva_Kartikeyan's heartfelt wishes in person! And the well thought wonderful gift was a pleasant surprise!”
This historic event is made even more special as Ilaiyaraaja will be joined by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra for the performance. Ilaiyaraaja is expected to perform exclusive orchestral versions of some of his popular songs during this special occasion.
Just days ago, Ilaiyaraaja shared an emotional video on social media, announcing his upcoming performance. He said, “A historical moment is going to happen. At the Eventim Apollo theatre, London on March 8th, as the first Indian, I am happy, very, very happy to present my first-ever western classical symphony. I will be there to present this and also perform a special surprise performance with a full-piece orchestra featuring the phenomenal Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London. Don't miss it. Be there to witness history happening.”
The excitement around the event comes after a video was released last month showing the making of Ilaiyaraaja’s symphony, Valiant. The symphony, recorded with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, had fans eagerly anticipating the maestro’s performance. In the video, Ilaiyaraaja shared his journey of composing the symphony, reflecting, “Every day, I used to record a song or a film score. I am a film composer. Suddenly, I thought of writing a symphony. When I started writing, I never thought I would record with you all. I never imagined. There is no good and bad in music. Each and every note is perfect – on its own.”