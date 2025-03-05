Nargis Fakhri on Bollywood's duality: Celebrating beauty without compromising dignity

As the world gears up to celebrate International Women’s Day, Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri sheds light on the nuanced conversation surrounding beauty and objectification in the entertainment industry.

What did Nargis Fakhri say?

In a candid reflection, Nargis acknowledges the duality within the industry—on one hand, it celebrates beauty and talent, while on the other, it often reduces individuals, particularly women, to mere appearances. "Cinema has the power to tell diverse stories and showcase beauty in many forms," she says. "But the reality is that beauty, especially for women, can sometimes be commodified into a superficial ideal. While objectification affects both men and women, it often feels more prevalent for women."

For Nargis, navigating this landscape means setting clear personal boundaries and ensuring that her work speaks for itself. "The entertainment business naturally involves showcasing attractive individuals, but I make it a priority to be respected for my talent and contributions beyond just my appearance," she explains. "It’s about celebrating beauty without compromising dignity."

On the topic of equality, Nargis sees it as recognising the inherent worth of every individual, beyond gender. "True equality isn’t about assuming everyone can do everything the same way," she says. "It’s about valuing individual strengths, ensuring equal opportunities, and embracing the unique skills each person brings to the table."

Her perspective underscores a broader conversation—one that challenges industry norms while advocating for a space where beauty, talent, and respect can coexist without compromise.