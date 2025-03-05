Shashank Arora on his journey from ‘Titli’ to ‘Superboys of Malegaon’

Shashank Arora reflects on his most challenging roles and acting process

Shashank first gained recognition with Titli, a neo-noir crime thriller that challenged him both physically and emotionally. “The toughest part wasn’t the mindset but shaping the character’s body language and motives,” he shares. Crediting his training and workshops with Atul Mongia, he acknowledges his acting professor Rob Reece for shaping his craft.

His next major role came in Rock On 2, where he played a Banarasi sarod player trying to break into the music industry. Despite a limited arc, Shashank made an impact while working alongside established actors like Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal. “Characters close to you can be tricky—you tend to get lazy. But this one was far from me, making it an exciting challenge,” he explains.