Farah Khan reflects on choreographing Salman Khan after years

After a long hiatus, Farah Khan has reunited with Salman Khan to choreograph a song in his upcoming film, Sikandar. The track, Zohra Jabeen, has already caught attention with its vibrant energy, Salman’s signature dance moves, and his chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna.

Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, Farah expressed her deep connection with both Salman and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, describing them as family. She recalled how choreographing Zohra Jabeen was not only a special moment but also a fun experience.

The song, composed by Pritam and sung by Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, carries a festive and celebratory vibe. Lyricists Sameer and Danish Sabri have penned the lyrics, adding to its emotional depth. Singer Dev Negi called it an "honour" to lend his voice to a track that could become an audience favourite, especially since this marks his third song for Salman Khan.

Released on March 4, Zohra Jabeen has already made waves online, with Farah sharing behind-the-scenes moments and praising Rashmika Mandanna for her effortless collaboration.

Meanwhile, Sikandar marks Salman Khan’s return to the big screen after over a year, following his role in Tiger 3 (2023). Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film boasts a star-studded cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. The project also sees Salman reuniting with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, their last collaboration being the 2014 hit Kick.

Set for a March 31 release, Sikandar aligns with Eid al-Fitr, a date that has traditionally been significant for Salman Khan’s film releases.