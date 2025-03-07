Designer Shradha Murarka on how her label Vizyon has been resonating with fashionistas
Her designs are extremely popular among the elite in Kolkata, not only for their impeccable fits but also the use of colours and structures. Known for her discerning pair of eyes for all things spelling beauty, designer Shradha Murarka’s label Vizyon is on every celebrity’s wish list, right from Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu and Katrina Kaif, to Radhika Apte and Bhumi Pednekar. The elegant couturier, who is also the presiding chairperson of FLO Kolkata, takes us through her luxe western wear label and more.
Designer Shradha Murarka believes women are not just leading trends but also driving fashion businesses
What does International Women’s Day mean to you?
It is a time to celebrate progress, acknowledge challenges, and reaffirm our commitment to gender equality. For me, it’s about recognising the strength, resilience, and achievements of women across industries. It’s also an opportunity to support and uplift other women, ensuring that we continue to create spaces for them to thrive, not just in fashion but in all sectors.
How do you think women are faring in the field of fashion?
Fashion has always been a space where women have had significant influence, both as designers and consumers. However, while women are at the forefront of creativity, decision-making roles at the highest levels—whether in corporate leadership or luxe brand ownership—are still mostly male-dominated. That said, things are changing. Women today are not just leading trends but also driving businesses, redefining inclusivity, and advocating for sustainability in the industry.
How do you ensure gender equality among your employees?
At Vizyon, we prioritise talent, innovation, and inclusivity. We also actively support women in leadership roles and foster an environment that allows flexibility, ensuring that personal responsibilities do not hinder professional growth.
Who are the women who inspire you?
I am inspired by fearless innovators. I admire Coco Chanel for her revolutionary approach to fashion, Indra Nooyi, for breaking barriers in business leadership, and Sudha Murthy, for her wisdom and philanthropy. But most of all, I draw inspiration from the women I work with, who push boundaries every day.
What are the challenges you have faced as a woman?
When I launched Vizyon, luxe fashion in Kolkata was still a niche market. I had to establish not just a brand, but bring about an entire mindset shift about high fashion, contemporary silhouettes, and luxury prêt-a-porter. As a woman, gaining credibility in an industry historically dominated by legacy brands and male-run businesses was a challenge. I had to prove that creativity and commerce could go hand in hand and that Kolkata could be a hub for luxury fashion.
You are also Chapter Chair of FLO Kolkata. How do you use the platform to advocate for other women?
As Chairperson of FLO Kolkata, my vision is to make women’s empowerment more than just a conversation—it has to translate into real impact. We work on skill development, financial literacy, mentorship programmes, and networking events that help women scale their businesses. The theme for this year is Power to empower—endless opportunities, infinite possibilities.
What are your thoughts on the current state of gender parity in fashion?
Fashion is leading the way in gender representation compared to many industries, but there is still work to be done. The creative space is thriving with women, but decision-making roles—especially at investment and business strategy levels—are still largely male-dominated. The good news is that more female designers, entrepreneurs, and investors are emerging, and brands are prioritising inclusivity and sustainability in their narratives.
What changes would you like to see for the future generation of women in fashion?
I want to see more women at the top—whether in fashion, business, or leadership. Also, I hope for a future where gender equality is the norm, not a discussion point.
What is your advice for young women joining fashion?
The fashion industry is saturated, so develop a unique voice and perspective. Creativity alone won’t sustain you; learn branding, finance, and strategy. Fashion also evolves constantly, so stay ahead of trends and technology. Build relationships with industry professionals and stay resilient since the industry is competitive.
How do you balance professional ambitions and personal responsibilities?
It is a challenge, but I have learned to prioritise and delegate. I have an incredible team at Vizyon, which allows me to focus on the creative vision while also dedicating time to FLO’s initiatives. On the personal front, family always comes first and my son is my biggest cheerleader .
What are your plans for the label?
Vizyon has always been about pushing boundaries in contemporary couture, and we are continuing in that direction. We are expanding our prêt-a-porter line and incorporating eco-friendly fabrics and ethical production practices. We are strengthening our online and international reach through digital platforms and working with artists and designers to bring fresh perspectives.