Jacqueline Fernandez makes her debut in Bengali music with Women’s Day Anthem

SVF Music drops the ultimate Women’s Day Anthem, featuring stunning Jacqueline Fernandez and Bengal's top faces. The song is a powerful blend of Amrita Sen’s flawless voice and Cizzy’s electrifying wrap.
After giving audiences a glimpse of Bengali flavour in Badshah's Genda Phool, Jacqueline Fernandez makes her Bengali music debut with Aami Kaafi —the Bengali rendition of Jacqueline Fernandez’s debut single titled Stormrider, revolves around her vibrant aura, showcasing women empowerment. It is not just a song but a powerful message, reminding every woman to embrace her strength and believe that she is enough.
Jacqueline Fernandez has an exciting line-up of projects ahead, with Housefull 5 being one of her most anticipated projects. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is the latest instalment in the popular comedy franchise known for its star-studded cast and hilarious storylines. This time, the film is set to get even bigger with the addition of Sanjay Dutt, bringing a fresh dynamic to the already vibrant team.
As fans look forward to Jacqueline Fernandez's role in Housefull 5, her heartfelt debut in Bengali music with Aami Kaafi is already making waves, celebrating strength and self-worth.
(Written by Addrita Sinha)