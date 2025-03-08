Jacqueline Fernandez makes her debut in Bengali music with Women’s Day Anthem

Jacqueline Fernandez has an exciting line-up of projects ahead, with Housefull 5 being one of her most anticipated projects. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is the latest instalment in the popular comedy franchise known for its star-studded cast and hilarious storylines. This time, the film is set to get even bigger with the addition of Sanjay Dutt, bringing a fresh dynamic to the already vibrant team.

As fans look forward to Jacqueline Fernandez's role in Housefull 5, her heartfelt debut in Bengali music with Aami Kaafi is already making waves, celebrating strength and self-worth.

(Written by Addrita Sinha)