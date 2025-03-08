Pulkit Samrat’s OTT debut ‘Glory’ creates buzz as on-set video gets leaked

Pulkit Samrat is stepping into the world of OTT with Glory, an upcoming action-packed series that has already sparked excitement among fans. A recent leaked video from the set in Punjab has gone viral, giving audiences a glimpse of Pulkit in action.
Pulkit Samrat prepares for his OTT debut
For the first time in his career, Pulkit will be seen portraying a boxer, marking a significant shift in his on-screen persona. Known for his versatile performances in films like Fukrey and Taish, the actor has taken on intense physical training to do justice to this challenging role. His dedication is evident in the viral footage, where he appears deeply immersed in the character.
Set against a gripping backdrop, Glory promises high-octane action, drama, and a compelling storyline. While details about the series remain under wraps, industry insiders hint that Pulkit’s role will showcase a raw and intense side of his acting abilities, unlike anything seen before. The leaked video has only fuelled anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting an official teaser or trailer. As the buzz around Glory grows, Pulkit Samrat’s OTT debut is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.