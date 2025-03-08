Pulkit Samrat’s OTT debut ‘Glory’ creates buzz as on-set video gets leaked

Set against a gripping backdrop, Glory promises high-octane action, drama, and a compelling storyline. While details about the series remain under wraps, industry insiders hint that Pulkit’s role will showcase a raw and intense side of his acting abilities, unlike anything seen before. The leaked video has only fuelled anticipation, with fans eagerly awaiting an official teaser or trailer. As the buzz around Glory grows, Pulkit Samrat’s OTT debut is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.