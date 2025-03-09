Shahid Kapoor reacts to viral Kareena Kapoor encounter at IIFA 2025

Back in the 2000s, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were Bollywood's most discussed on-screen and off-screen couple. Their on-screen pairing in movies such as Fida, Chup Chup Ke, and particularly Jab We Met (2007) made them a favourite among fans. Before that, the pair split up, going their separate ways personally but leaving behind a romantic legacy that still resonates with audiences.
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor reunite at IIFA 2025 red carpet
Cut to 2025, and the Jab We Met co-stars met again—this time, on the red carpet of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur. When Bollywood's A-listers attended the grand ceremony, Shahid and Kareena met briefly, sending fans into a tizzy. Their encounter was short but friendly, with both actors exchanging greetings before going their separate ways.
Though their reunion proved sufficient to touch hearts with sentiment, it was Shahid's reaction to the moment that brought all eyes onto him.
Shahid Kapoor’s reaction to the reunion with Kareena Kapoor
When questioned regarding the highly publicised reunion, Shahid Kapoor was nonchalant. Talking on the green carpet of the IIFA Digital Awards, the Kabir Singh actor brushed aside the hype. “For us, it’s nothing new… aaj stage pe mile aur hum log idhar udhar milte rehte hai (today we met on stage, but we keep running into each other here and there). It's totally normal for us… if people felt nice, it's nice.”
In spite of having gone on to live their separate lives and marriages—Kareena with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid with Mira Rajput—their on-screen chemistry in Jab We Met continues to be ageless. The movie's influence on Bollywood romances is impossible to deny, and their latest meeting at IIFA is enough evidence that their legacy continues to find a place in pop culture.