Shahid Kapoor reacts to viral Kareena Kapoor encounter at IIFA 2025

Back in the 2000s, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were Bollywood's most discussed on-screen and off-screen couple. Their on-screen pairing in movies such as Fida, Chup Chup Ke, and particularly Jab We Met (2007) made them a favourite among fans. Before that, the pair split up, going their separate ways personally but leaving behind a romantic legacy that still resonates with audiences.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor reunite at IIFA 2025 red carpet

Cut to 2025, and the Jab We Met co-stars met again—this time, on the red carpet of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in Jaipur. When Bollywood's A-listers attended the grand ceremony, Shahid and Kareena met briefly, sending fans into a tizzy. Their encounter was short but friendly, with both actors exchanging greetings before going their separate ways.