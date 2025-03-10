Move over Nadaaniyan: Top 5 Gen-Z jodis Bollywood needs

With Bollywood constantly evolving and a wave of fresh talent taking over, audiences are eager to see new duos on-screen. While the Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer Nadaaniyan may not have worked, there are plenty of new pairings who can set the screen on fire! While some actors have already showcased their electric chemistry, there are others whose pairing could add a fresh spark to Bollywood’s storytelling. Here are the top five most-anticipated Bollywood pairings that could redefine romance, drama, and entertainment on the big screen.
With his impressive screen presence, Vedang Raina is emerging as a promising star, while Ananya Panday continues to charm audiences with her bubbly and spontaneous energy. Their potential pairing could create an engaging mix of youthful romance, drama, and humour. A rom-com or a coming-of-age film with these two could be an absolute delight!
Siddhant Chaturvedi carries a raw and effortless charm, while Alaya F has proven her versatility in both lighthearted and intense roles. Together, they could form a magnetic duo, bringing their natural flair to either a quirky rom-com or an emotionally charged drama. Their pairing could bring the right balance of fun and depth to the screen.
With his understated yet impactful screen presence, Lakshya could complement Shanaya Kapoor’s grace and poise. Their chemistry could offer something unique—a blend of elegance and intensity, perfect for a romantic drama or a stylish, youthful love story.
Both Pratibha Ranta and Ishaan Khatter are known for their strong acting chops and ability to bring depth to their roles. While their acting styles may be distinct, their combined screen energy could be electric. Seeing them collaborate on a layered, performance-driven film would be a treat for cinema lovers.
Ibrahim Ali Khan, with his effortless charm, is all set to make his mark in Bollywood. Sharvari Wagh, already a rising star, has showcased her talent and screen presence. This pairing could work wonders in a high-energy rom-com or even an action-packed drama, making them a duo to watch out for.