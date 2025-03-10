Move over Nadaaniyan: Top 5 Gen-Z jodis Bollywood needs

With Bollywood constantly evolving and a wave of fresh talent taking over, audiences are eager to see new duos on-screen. While the Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer Nadaaniyan may not have worked, there are plenty of new pairings who can set the screen on fire! While some actors have already showcased their electric chemistry, there are others whose pairing could add a fresh spark to Bollywood’s storytelling. Here are the top five most-anticipated Bollywood pairings that could redefine romance, drama, and entertainment on the big screen.