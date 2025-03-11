Filmmaker Hansal Mehta posts on X, lauds Vedang Raina for his natural screen presence
Hansal Mehta, one of the most acclaimed filmmakers known for crafting compelling storylines with a special focus on actors and not only stars, recently opined about the shift in modern Indian cinema, including the loss of the audience's interest in mass films.
Director Hansal Mehta makes a long post on X
In a long post, he shared that the future of Hindi cinema lies in betting on raw talent, strong storytelling, and directors who can take the script and "direct the hell out of it". While he continued with his opinion, he named Vedang Raina as one of the new-generation actors who carries the ability to shape the evolving landscape of cinema.
Hailing Vedang as "The Screen Stealer", Hansal wrote, "The Archies was just the intro. In Jigra, he showed a presence that felt effortless, assured, and natural. If given scripts that challenge him, he has the potential to break out as a serious leading man."
Vedang Raina, in his booming career phase, has hinted that he carries the untapped potential of delivering far more than his filmography gives out. He imbibes a very subtle yet strong energy that reaches out. In Jigra and The Archies, Vedang delivered a performance with such maturity and conviction that it positioned him as a standout actor among his contemporaries. His choice of films proves that he is not looking out for steep fame - he's looking for raw and authentic roles.
The director's faith in Vedang Raina proves that he is the kind of actor who, if given the right script and roles that match his range, will continue to surprise audiences again and again.