Filmmaker Hansal Mehta posts on X, lauds Vedang Raina for his natural screen presence

In a long post, he shared that the future of Hindi cinema lies in betting on raw talent, strong storytelling, and directors who can take the script and "direct the hell out of it". While he continued with his opinion, he named Vedang Raina as one of the new-generation actors who carries the ability to shape the evolving landscape of cinema.

Hailing Vedang as "The Screen Stealer", Hansal wrote, "The Archies was just the intro. In Jigra, he showed a presence that felt effortless, assured, and natural. If given scripts that challenge him, he has the potential to break out as a serious leading man."