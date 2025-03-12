Shreya Ghoshal birthday 2025: Here's a recap of the songs for which the singer received a national award

Here are a few songs of birthday girl Shreya Ghoshal that you need to listen to right now.
Happy birthday Shreya GhoshalInstagram

Birthday girl Shreya Ghoshal is a name that defines versatility, grace, and timeless melody. Her voice isn’t just an instrument; it’s an emotion that crosses language barriers, blending into the soul of every listener. With a career spanning over two decades, she has dominated playback singing across multiple film industries, proving that music knows no boundaries.

Shreya Ghoshal is the second-most frequent recipient of the prestigious National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer, after KS Chithra, winning it five times—a feat that places her among the greatest vocalists in Indian music history. But what sets her apart is not just the number of wins, but the diversity of her triumphs.

She is the also the only singer to have won this honour in four different languages, making her voice a true pan-Indian treasure. In a rare achievement, she also became the only artist to win for two songs from two different films in two different languages in the same year—a record that speaks volumes about her unparalleled talent.

Here we look back at birthday girl Shreya Ghoshal’s National Award-Winning songs

Bairi Piya – Devdas (2002) | Hindi

The song that introduced Bollywood to the magic of Shreya Ghoshal. Her flawless classical rendition in Bairi Piya brought an old-world charm to Devdas, making her an overnight sensation. This was just the beginning of a historic journey.

Dheere Jalna – Paheli (2005) | Hindi

A song that feels like poetry woven into melody, Dheere Jalna is a testament to Shreya’s classical finesse. Her mesmerising voice, filled with depth and expression, made this track one of the most hauntingly beautiful compositions of all time.

Yeh Ishq Hai – Jab We Met (2007) | Hindi

Breezy, energetic, and infectious—Yeh Ishq Hai became an anthem of love and freedom. Shreya’s vibrant vocals gave the song its playful yet dreamy essence, making it one of the most iconic tracks of her career.

Pherari Mon – Antaheen (2008) | Bengali

A song that feels like a painting of emotions, Pherari Mon in Antaheen is Shreya at her most soulful. Her expressive singing beautifully captured the film’s deep and melancholic essence, proving that she is just as much a master of regional music as she is of Bollywood.

Jeev Rangla – Jogwa (2008) | Marathi

Received in the same year as Pherari Mon, this song is one of the most powerful songs in Marathi cinema, Jeev Rangla from Jogwa is a masterpiece of raw emotion. Shreya’s breathtaking vocals, blending pain and passion, made this song an unforgettable experience, earning her another well-deserved National Award.

Maayava Chaayava – Iravin Nizhal (2021) | Tamil

In Maayava Chaayava, Shreya’s voice reaches an almost ethereal dimension. Her ability to bring out a deep, haunting emotion through melody once again proved why she remains at the top, even after two decades in the industry.

