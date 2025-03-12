Shreya Ghoshal birthday 2025: Here's a recap of the songs for which the singer received a national award

Birthday girl Shreya Ghoshal is a name that defines versatility, grace, and timeless melody. Her voice isn’t just an instrument; it’s an emotion that crosses language barriers, blending into the soul of every listener. With a career spanning over two decades, she has dominated playback singing across multiple film industries, proving that music knows no boundaries.

Shreya Ghoshal is the second-most frequent recipient of the prestigious National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer, after KS Chithra, winning it five times—a feat that places her among the greatest vocalists in Indian music history. But what sets her apart is not just the number of wins, but the diversity of her triumphs.

She is the also the only singer to have won this honour in four different languages, making her voice a true pan-Indian treasure. In a rare achievement, she also became the only artist to win for two songs from two different films in two different languages in the same year—a record that speaks volumes about her unparalleled talent.

Here we look back at birthday girl Shreya Ghoshal’s National Award-Winning songs