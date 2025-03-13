5 reasons Nimrat Kaur’s Ila in The Lunchbox still captivates us

As The Lunchbox ages like fine wine, so does our admiration for Nimrat Kaur’s stellar performance
It’s been 12 years since The Lunchbox (2013) first graced our screens, yet Nimrat Kaur’s portrayal of Ila remains etched in our hearts. On the actress’ birthday, we revisit the reasons why her performance as the lonely housewife who finds solace in an unexpected correspondence continues to resonate with us.

1. Nuanced portrayal of loneliness

A screengrab from the film
Nimrat Kaur brought an understated depth to Ila—a woman trapped in a loveless marriage, yearning for companionship. Her silences, hesitant smiles, and stolen glances spoke volumes, making her pain and longing feel deeply personal.

2. The comfort of food and love

A screengrab from the film
Ila’s love language was food, and Nimrat infused warmth into every scene where she carefully packed those dabbas. Her expressions, as she awaited Saajan’s (Irrfan Khan) responses, made us root for this delicate yet profound connection.

3. A relatable dreamer

A screengrab from the film
Despite her mundane life, Ila harboured dreams of escape and happiness. Her hopeful planning, conversations with the unseen ‘Aunty’ upstairs, and her eventual courage to take charge of her destiny made her feel like she’s one of us. Ila made us realise, it’s not wrong to dream.

4. Perfect chemistry without meeting

A screengrab from the film
One of the most remarkable aspects of The Lunchbox was the way Ila and Saajan relationship flourished without a single face-to-face interaction. Nimrat’s emotive narration and expressions made their bond feel intimate and real.

5. An unconventional yet timeless love story

A screengrab from the film
Unlike most cinematic romances, Ila’s story was open-ended and bittersweet. Yet, Nimrat’s performance ensured that we weren’t left with disappointment, but with hope—hope that she found her own path to happiness.

