Holi 2025 playlist: Deepika Padukone’s iconic Holi tracks that still own the dance floors!

From Balam Pichkari to Besharam Rang, Deepika Padukone's Holi songs continue to set the festive mood every year
Representative picture

Deepika Padukone has delivered several blockbuster hits over the years, but her Holi songs hold a special place in every festive playlist. Whether it’s grooving to Balam Pichkari with your friends or feeling the festive heat with Lahu Munh Lag Gaya, Deepika’s songs never fail to set the mood. So, as you get ready to celebrate with colours and music, here are some of her most iconic Holi tracks that still hit differently every year.

Balam Pichkari | Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

No Holi is complete without the ultimate holi anthem, Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The song is a power packed combination of electrifying beats, catchy lyrics, iconic dance moves and Deepika’s high energy performance.

Besharam Rang | Pathaan

While Besharam Rang from Pathaan isn’t a classic Holi song, its vibrant colours, peppy beats, and Deepika’s bold moves make it a top pick for Holi parties.

Mohe Rang Do Laal | Bajirao Mastani

If you love traditional Holi vibes, Mohe Rang Do Laal from Bajirao Mastani is pure magic. The song’s soulful melody featuring Deepika’s graceful performance and stunning expressions, make it unforgettable.

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya | Ramleela

Holi and romance go hand in hand with Lahu Munh Lag Gaya from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Deepika and Ranveer’s sizzling chemistry, paired with the festive backdrop, makes this track a total mood-maker.

Holi | Padmaavat

This beautiful Holi track from Padmaavat sounds and looks regal. If you are looking for something folkish to get into the mood and celebrate it in a grand way.

(Written by Addrita Sinha)

