Holi 2025 playlist: Deepika Padukone’s iconic Holi tracks that still own the dance floors!

Deepika Padukone has delivered several blockbuster hits over the years, but her Holi songs hold a special place in every festive playlist. Whether it’s grooving to Balam Pichkari with your friends or feeling the festive heat with Lahu Munh Lag Gaya, Deepika’s songs never fail to set the mood. So, as you get ready to celebrate with colours and music, here are some of her most iconic Holi tracks that still hit differently every year.