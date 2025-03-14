Bengaluru's Vixens Crew advocates for an inclusive and responsible Holi celebration

A

Ketaki Vaze: Holi has always been a special festival for me. Growing up, stories of Prahlad, Hiranyakashipu and Holika have deepened my spiritual appreciation for the festival and strengthened my connection with my friends and family during this time. The vibrant colours, water and lively atmosphere create a sense of unity and joy, making me feel deeply bonded with everyone I celebrate the festival with. In Bengaluru, my experience has been especially wholesome and safe as a woman, as I’ve found people to be more respectful while playing with colours.

Renee Ripal Kadakia: Holi for us I think, is a cherished memory of bringing out our inner child with each other and just having fun together in the moment. As a city, I think Bengaluru should be more mindful while playing Holi. Firstly, I think it’s important for us to maintain consent even while having fun during Holi and stick to appropriate touching. Also, I encourage playing a more environmentally friendly Holi going forward, using only natural colours and avoiding water.

Megha J: Holi had always been a festival I had dreamt of celebrating; and getting to experience it over the past two years in Bengaluru has been amazing. But while we enjoy the celebrations, it’s also important to be mindful of how we celebrate. Organised community events in designated spaces can help prevent public chaos while keeping animals safe by not exposing them to colours or loud music is equally important. Lastly, cleaning up after the festivities by properly disposing of waste should be encouraged.

Anushka Anand: To make Holi safer let’s refrain from using chemicalbased colours. Instead, let’s opt for natural colours, which are safer and more eco-friendly. Additionally, we should be mindful of the impact of Holi on animals, particularly dogs, who often suffer during this celebration. Holi, for our group, is a special and nostalgic occasion. It reminds us of the first time we celebrated together a year ago. Let’s make this year’s celebration equally memorable while being conscious of our surroundings and the well-being of all.

Vibha Vinod Shekar: As the face of Bengaluru’s youth, Holi, to me, is more than just a festival of colours — it’s a celebration of togetherness, joy and the spirit of letting go. When we, as a group, played Holi last year, it reminded us that sometimes, the best way to embrace the present is to enjoy moments like a child again. However, as we celebrate, it’s important to do so responsibly. One key aspect is ensuring that colours are shared with consent. No one should feel uncomfortable or pressured to participate, especially women, who often face inappropriate behaviour disguised as festive spirit. Respect and mutual enjoyment should define the celebration. Additionally, we must be mindful of our environment and community.

Bhavana V: For me, Holi is about embracing contrasts — like love and chaos, colour and calm — just like life itself. It’s a reminder to let go, connect genuinely and live in the moment without filters. In Bengaluru, it would be amazing to see Holi celebrated with more creativity and culture. Imagine turning the city into a canvas with street art and music that brings people together, making it feel more artistic than just throwing colours and partying.

Medha Naidu: Holi to me is all about making memories and having fun. Some healthy behaviours could be asking for consent before applying colours on people, using organic colours to stay safe and strictly avoiding application on animals because if we could get harmed by the colours, so can they