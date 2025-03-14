Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate Holi with family, share adorable moments

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently celebrated Holi with their fans by sharing some heartwarming family moments on social media. The couple, along with Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif, enjoyed the vibrant festival of colours.

How did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrate Holi?

They were all seen wearing matching white outfits, exuding warmth and togetherness. Katrina also posted a video with Vicky’s parents, where the entire family sent out Holi wishes to their followers.

Besides the Holi festivities, Katrina had a memorable time at IIFA 2025 in Jaipur, where she wowed the audience with her performance on the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Dancing alongside Kartik Aaryan, their lively and infectious energy left fans in awe.

Katrina also gave a glimpse into her best friend Karishma Kohli’s wedding, where she was the perfect bridesmaid. In an emotional post, she expressed her deep gratitude for their 16-year-long friendship, celebrating the bond they've shared through thick and thin.

It’s clear that Katrina is basking in love and joy both in her personal life and career!