Rohit Shetty birthday 2025: Net worth and more

The Singham director charges around INR 17.69 crore for his movies, while taking home around INR 5.12 crore for his brand endorsements. Reportedly, he charged around INR 70 to 80 lakhs per episode for the latest season a popular celebrity reality game show

Rohit Shetty’s love for swanky cars is not just limited to his movies but extends to his actual possessions, too. He owns a Maserati Gran Turismo worth INR 2.25 crore, a Lamborghini Urus worth INR 3.10 crore, a BMX X6 Sport worth INR 1 crore, and a Range Rover Vogue worth INR 2.11 crore. His favourite car is said to be a Ford Mustang GT worth INR 74.51 lakhs.

He had purchased a lavish home in Navi Mumbai in 2013. The property is said to be worth 6 crores. Rohit Shetty and his family resides in a 10-storey house in Juhu, and he said to own some properties across India.

Rohit Shetty's next will be a romantic comedy starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, and is tagged as the "Biggest Love Story of 2025".