Karan Johar celebrates mom Hiroo Johar's b'day with a humourous yet moving message

Filmmaker, Karan Johar, has shared a humorous yet moving birthday tribute to his mother, Hiroo Johar, as she celebrates her 82nd birthday. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Karan affectionately showcased their sweet bond.

Karan Johar’s heartfelt and witty birthday wish for mother Hiroo Johar

The post featured two cherished photographs: a vibrant throwback image of a young Karan embracing his mother, and a charming black-and-white childhood snapshot.

Karan wrote in the caption, "My mom turns 82 today… I only have gratitude in my heart to the universe for giving me the privilege of being born to her," further adding, rather humorously, "She grounds me everyday ( “they gave you an award ??? Why ?? ) she centres me ( “be grateful … it could go away some day“) She reprimands me chapter 1 ( “what are you wearing Karan ???“ ) she reprimands me chapter 2 ( “you are always on the phone!!!!“). But she is my world, galaxy and big love story with and of life. Love you Mama."