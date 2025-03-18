Karan Johar celebrates mom Hiroo Johar's b'day with a humourous yet moving message

Filmmaker, Karan Johar, has shared a humorous yet moving birthday tribute to his mother, Hiroo Johar, as she celebrates her 82nd birthday. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Karan affectionately showcased their sweet bond.
Karan Johar’s heartfelt and witty birthday wish for mother Hiroo Johar
The post featured two cherished photographs: a vibrant throwback image of a young Karan embracing his mother, and a charming black-and-white childhood snapshot.
Karan wrote in the caption, "My mom turns 82 today… I only have gratitude in my heart to the universe for giving me the privilege of being born to her," further adding, rather humorously, "She grounds me everyday ( “they gave you an award ??? Why ?? ) she centres me ( “be grateful … it could go away some day“) She reprimands me chapter 1 ( “what are you wearing Karan ???“ ) she reprimands me chapter 2 ( “you are always on the phone!!!!“). But she is my world, galaxy and big love story with and of life. Love you Mama."
This endearing birthday message comes amid Karan Johar's recent engagement with various aspects of the entertainment industry. According to a popular media source, he addressed the "insider vs. outsider" debate with a witty social media post earlier this month, playfully embracing his "entitled" thoughts while traveling.
Karan has also forayed into Punjabi cinema, announcing his involvement with Gippy Grewal's highly anticipated film, Akaal. As per the source, this film marks a significant milestone as the first Punjabi movie to receive a worldwide Hindi theatrical release.