Boxing legend and entrepreneur George Foreman passes away aged 76

George Foreman made an impressive feat with his professional boxing career. He won a total of 37 fight matches straight, which culminated against Joe Frazier in 1973. According to some people, his final record might be remembered for the most magnificent “Rumble in the Jungle” fight that occurred in 1974 against Muhammad Ali.

Despite a valiant effort, Foreman lost his title in one of boxing's most iconic bouts. He later made a stunning comeback, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion at age 45 by defeating Michael Moorer in 1994. He ended up hanging his gloves in 1997 with a professional record of 76 wins and five losses.

George Foreman’s life beyond the ring-Family and business