Boxing legend and entrepreneur George Foreman passes away aged 76

Boxing Hall of Famer and renowned entrepreneur George Foreman passed away on Friday aged 76. George’s family announced the news through a very emotional post on his Instagram account, revealing that he peacefully passed away on March 21, surrounded by his loved ones.
George Foreman’s journey: From the streets to Olympic gold
George Foreman was born in Marshall, Texas on January 10, 1949. Raised by a single mother in the segregated American South, he faced challenges that led him to street robberies before discovering his passion for boxing. He became famous at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, where he won the heavyweight gold medal at the very young age of only 19. This gold medal was the doorway to an incredible career.
George Foreman’s legendary boxing career and historic comeback
George Foreman made an impressive feat with his professional boxing career. He won a total of 37 fight matches straight, which culminated against Joe Frazier in 1973. According to some people, his final record might be remembered for the most magnificent “Rumble in the Jungle” fight that occurred in 1974 against Muhammad Ali.
Despite a valiant effort, Foreman lost his title in one of boxing's most iconic bouts. He later made a stunning comeback, becoming the oldest heavyweight champion at age 45 by defeating Michael Moorer in 1994. He ended up hanging his gloves in 1997 with a professional record of 76 wins and five losses.
George Foreman’s life beyond the ring-Family and business
George Foreman’s life was more than boxing. Married five times, he shared a long and loving relationship with his fifth wife, Mary Joan Martelly. He was a father of five sons, all named George, five biological daughters, and two adopted daughters. Life by then for George after boxing was about making money, and he became quite wealthy, most astonishingly by way of being the brand ambassador for the George Foreman Grill, hugely raking in profits from its endorsement deal with Salton Inc., thereby making Foreman a cultural icon.