Ajith Kumar makes India proud again with third-place finish at 12H Mugello car race in Italy

With this second win under their belt, the team is already setting their sights on their next race in Belgium.

Ajith Kumar Racing proudly stated, "Another podium for Ajith Kumar Racing in Europe! P3 in the 992 AM category at the 12H of Mugello. Next stop, Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, for the 12H of Spa."

For those who are unfamiliar, Ajith Kumar is not only a talented actor but also the proud owner of his own racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing. His teammates include Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. The team has also partnered with Bas Koeten Racing for their technical and logistical support.

One of the most striking aspects of this victory is the admiration Ajith has earned for his unwavering dedication to racing.Fabian Duffieux, one of the drivers on Ajith's team, expressed his admiration for the actor's passion in February. He said, “What an improvement since our first testing together in November! 1,38,4 today in Free practice at Valencia! This guy has the fire in him and he’s such a good fighter! Dedicated and motivated like I’ve never seen before! Can’t wait to race together in Mugello!”

Earlier this month, Fabian also commented on Ajith's remarkable progress, saying, "Incredible how Ajith has improved over just four months! Coming from no experience in GT3 race cars! The first video was his fastest lap four months ago, and the second one is from last weekend’s fastest lap—four seconds faster! This guy has it in him!"

Ajith has previously stated that he will focus on racing and won't sign any film projects until the racing season ends. However, he plans to do a film between October and March, before the next racing season kicks off.

Despite suffering car crashes during practice sessions and races, Ajith remains undeterred, continuing to pursue his passion for racing with unyielding determination.