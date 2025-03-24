Tiger Woods goes public with Vanessa Trump and says “Love is in the air”

Vanessa, 47, is the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., and the two share five kids. Their eldest, 17-year-old Kai, is set to play golf at the University of Miami in 2026. Kai also attends the same school as Tiger Woods’s children, Sam and Charlie and even competed alongside Charlie at an invitational tournament earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Tiger, 49, is one of the greatest golfers of all time known for his record-breaking wins! According to insiders, Tiger and Vanessa’s romance has quietly blossomed over the past few months. Both are no strangers to the public eye, having faced their fair share of media attention. Tiger, who has had a series of relationships since his highly publicized divorce from Elin Nordegren in 2010, seems to be embracing this new chapter. As for Vanessa? After her split from Trump Jr. in 2018, she’s mostly kept a low profile, so this new romance definitely caught fans off guard.

Before news of his relationship with Vanessa Trump became public, Tiger reportedly made an “awkward” phone call to his ex-wife to inform her about his new romance. Sources claim Tiger wanted to be upfront with Elin, especially since they successfully co-parent their two children.

While they haven’t shared many details about their relationship just yet, Tiger and Vanessa seem to be happy keeping things low-key.