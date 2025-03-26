Ben Affleck says he was unhappy playing Batman, calls DC movies ‘too old’ for fans

Gotham’s broodiest billionaire is officially hanging up the cape according to his interview with a prominent magazine. Ben Affleck has made it clear that he’s done playing Batman and it doesn’t sound like he’ll be making any surprise comebacks. After nearly a decade of donning the Batsuit, Affleck recently opened up more about his complicated and ‘excruciating ’ experience with DC films.
The 52-year-old actor reflected on his time as the Dark Knight, explaining that it wasn’t just a tough experience— it was a major reality check. “There are a number of reasons why that was a really excruciating experience”, he admitted. ‘And they don’t all have to do with the simple dynamic of, say, being in a superhero movie or whatever.’
So what exactly went wrong? Well, Affleck didn’t blame it all on the intense world of DC — though he did hint at certain creative struggles behind the scenes. He described the whole process as a misalignment of agendas, understandings and expectations adding that he wasn’t exactly bringing his best energy to the set either, he confessed that he came in, did his job and went home but he wanted to do more than that.
It was back in 2016 when Affleck made his debut as Batman in Zack Synder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He starred alongside Henry Cavill’s Superman. He reprised the role in Justice League (both the 2017 theatrical release and the 2021 Synder cut), with additional appearance in Suicide Squad (2016) and The Flash (2023)
Ben Affleck was even set to direct and star in a standalone Batman film but had to step away due to creative differences. Now it seems the Batcave doors are officially closed as the actor has completely lost his spark of interest in the franchise. He also admitted to outgrowing the superhero genre.
Affleck also pointed out that films were more appealing to an older audience, adding that his own son found the films too scary to watch. While the filmmaker wanted to keep the dark and grunge tone of the film, the studio wanted to win back their younger audience. With both sides tugging in opposite directions, it eventually became ‘a bad recipe.’
For fans still crossing their fingers for one last Batfleck comeback — don’t hold your breath. Affleck made it clear that this chapter of his career is over. The Gotham rooftops will experience no more brooding and we say goodbye to the Batmobile joyrides. It’s officially time to move on.