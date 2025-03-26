Ben Affleck says he was unhappy playing Batman, calls DC movies ‘too old’ for fans

Ben Affleck was even set to direct and star in a standalone Batman film but had to step away due to creative differences. Now it seems the Batcave doors are officially closed as the actor has completely lost his spark of interest in the franchise. He also admitted to outgrowing the superhero genre.

Affleck also pointed out that films were more appealing to an older audience, adding that his own son found the films too scary to watch. While the filmmaker wanted to keep the dark and grunge tone of the film, the studio wanted to win back their younger audience. With both sides tugging in opposite directions, it eventually became ‘a bad recipe.’

For fans still crossing their fingers for one last Batfleck comeback — don’t hold your breath. Affleck made it clear that this chapter of his career is over. The Gotham rooftops will experience no more brooding and we say goodbye to the Batmobile joyrides. It’s officially time to move on.