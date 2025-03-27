Philadelphia honours Will Smith with ‘Will Smith Way’ in West Philly

Philadelphia has officially renamed a section of North 59th Street as Will Smith Way, paying tribute to the Hollywood star’s deep roots in West Philadelphia. The street, located near his alma mater, Overbrook High School, was unveiled on 26 March by Mayor Cherelle Parker and city officials in a special ceremony.

What did Will Smith say about this?

Addressing the crowd, Will expressed his gratitude, saying, “Philly, I love you. I am yours. You are mine.” He reflected on his upbringing, crediting his parents and community for instilling values of hard work and resilience. “Nobody gets an easy ride,” he said. “That was one of the things these streets of Philadelphia taught me.”

During the event, Will also reconnected with a former teacher who once nicknamed him “Prince Charming” — a title that later evolved into The Fresh Prince, leading to his breakout role in the iconic 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The tribute comes as Will prepares to release his fifth studio album, Based on a True Story, on 28 March. His first music project in two decades, the album features collaborations with Big Sean, Teyana Taylor, and DJ Jazzy Jeff. He recently performed in Las Vegas, where he paid an emotional tribute to his late Fresh Prince co-star, James Avery.

With a new album and an upcoming tour, Will’s artistic journey continues to evolve. The renaming of Will Smith Way stands as a testament to his impact on both his hometown and the entertainment industry.