Prabhas’ marriage rumours go viral – Here’s the truth behind the speculation

Prabhas, one the biggest star of Indian cinema, is once again in the news for his marriage. With his enormous fan base worldwide, the actor's life is always under the limelight, and this time too, as per rumours, the marriage of the Baahubali actor is already on the cards!
According to a recent report, Prabhas’ family has reportedly finalised his marriage with the daughter of a popular businessman in Hyderabad. The report has also mentioned that Shyamala Devi, the wife of Krishnam Raju, is handling the wedding arrangements personally.
It's not clear whether Prabhas really has plans to tie the knot this year. This shocking rumour caught fans by surprise, especially since Prabhas has been reportedly dating his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty for so long. Rumours of the two being together have circulated over the years despite both stars repeatedly denying ever being in a relationship. But now with this new development, fans were left wondering—has Prabhas finally settled down?
When the news went viral, sources close to the actor have now stepped forward to debunk the rumours. When approached by a media organisation, Prabhas’ team strongly refuted the news, stating, “It’s fake news. Kindly ignore.” His Mumbai-based spokesperson also dismissed the rumours, stating them to be completely baseless.
This is not the first time that the actor has been engulfed in such rumours. Time and again, reports of his wedding have surfaced, only to be later found to be false. For now, Prabhas remains one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry, and the fans will have to wait for an official confirmation if and when he marries.
Though his private life remains in the public eye, Prabhas is focusing on his upcoming films. The actor is busy with the shoot of The Raja Saab and Fauji after the completion of Kalki 2898 AD. Aside from this, he is all set to play the lead role in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
And what about his marriage? Only time will tell.