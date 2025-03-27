Prabhas’ marriage rumours go viral – Here’s the truth behind the speculation

According to a recent report, Prabhas’ family has reportedly finalised his marriage with the daughter of a popular businessman in Hyderabad. The report has also mentioned that Shyamala Devi, the wife of Krishnam Raju, is handling the wedding arrangements personally.

Is Prabhas getting married? The truth behind the viral reports

It's not clear whether Prabhas really has plans to tie the knot this year. This shocking rumour caught fans by surprise, especially since Prabhas has been reportedly dating his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty for so long. Rumours of the two being together have circulated over the years despite both stars repeatedly denying ever being in a relationship. But now with this new development, fans were left wondering—has Prabhas finally settled down?