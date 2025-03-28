Hurun Global Rich List: Mukesh Ambani no longer on world’s top 10 wealthiest list?

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, has slipped out of the top 10 of the world’s richest people, based on the Hurun Global Rich List 2025. A decline in his net worth of ₹1 lakh crore, following a growth in Reliance’s debt, has forced him to lose his place in the list.

Mukesh Ambani still retains the position of India’s wealthiest man

Although this, Mukesh Ambani is still India’s wealthiest and Asia’s richest, with a net worth of $91.8 billion. “Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $91.8 billion,” said the Hurun report. Reliance’s energy business and retail business units have struggled, which has led to this downfall.

Gautam Adani, however, gained 13 percent in his wealth to ₹8.4 lakh crore. Adani reportedly had a 13 percent gain in wealth, taking his net worth to ₹8.4 lakh crore, as per a news report. Adani now stands at number 27 worldwide.

Roshni Nadar, HCL Technologies Chairperson, has emerged as the fifth richest woman in the world with a net value of ₹3.5 lakh crore. She is the first Indian woman to make it to the world’s top 10, courtesy a stake transfer from her father Shiv Nadar.

Worldwide, Tesla and SpaceX’s Elon Musk took the lead, with his net worth increasing to $420 billion. “Musk has been the richest person in the world for the fourth time in five years and the first to reach the $400 billion mark,” Hurun Research reports.

India has emerged as the third-largest billionaire hub, with its numbers increasing to 191. The US is leading the pack with 870 billionaires, and the New York City is still the world capital.